India spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday followed Australia bowler Nathan Lyon on Instagram. However, he stated he would follow the off-spinner for only 24 hours. "Following my friend Nathan Lyon for 24 hours," wrote Jadeja in his Instagram story with laughing emojis. With the caption, Jadeja also put a screenshot of his Instagram profile. It is worth noting that Jadeja has over five million followers on Instagram, but Lyon is the only person he follows. Meanwhile, the Australian spinner took a screenshot of the story put by Jadeja and shared it in his own Instagram story.

Both Jadeja and Lyon are part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

Talking about the ongoing four-match Test series, India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0. They won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs before bagging the second game by 6 wickets in New Delhi. The Cummins-led Australia have been undone by the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the series so far.

The BCCI announced Team India's squads for the third and fourth Tests as well as the three-match ODI series, on Sunday. The hosts on Sunday named an unchanged squad for the final two Tests against the visitors.

India's Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India Vs Australia: Pujara's 100th Test