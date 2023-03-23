India's star batter Suryakumar Kumar suffered his third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in a thrilling third and final one-day international against Australia. The 360-degree player -- who is the number one T20I batter -- is yet to establish himself in the 50-over format. In the first game against Australia, Suryakumar was caught plumb in front of the stumps by an inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc. In the second ODI, he was dismissed by the same bowler in an identical manner. In the third ODI, Ashton Agar cleaned Suryakumar up with a quick delivery which was fired onto the stumps.

While Suryakumar had been under the radar of critics ever since his failure in the first game against Australia, his third consecutive duck sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Check out the reactions here:

Someone get ready to buy Suryakumar Yadav a golden Audi if he makes 4 consecutive golden ducks in a row — H (@hazza_skywalker) March 23, 2023

Need This kinda Consistency in Life !

The only Thing Which Remained Constant Past Few Days

Suryas Performance.#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/cuN68GZc3o — aj anga (@Raj_Ranga2002) March 23, 2023

Agar trial milta na #SuryakumarYadav Aus ko dho dalta ye to cheating hai usko esa tha pehli baar out hoga to trial ese karke 3 baar out kardiya aus k bowlers ne. "Bahut chalak bro bahut Chalak" #ABDevilliers ki jagah na le isliye ye sab #INDvsAUS #IndVsAus2023 #INDvsAUS3rdodi — jigar saraswat (@jigar31) March 23, 2023

Meanwhile, some fans also suggested Suryakumar to work more on his batting and also gave him strength to bounce back.

In your fall, not your defeat

You are also a human, not an avatar.



Just three balls does not decide the career.

play further you will win



The clouds have surrounded it, it is not night yet!!

If there is a sunset then there will be a sunrise too!

SURYAKUMAR YADAV pic.twitter.com/oS7SCgfKUm — Dharmendra Yadav (@Dharmen94344730) March 23, 2023

Dear #suryakumar Yadav, 3 Ducks ina row says something. It's not Longer Format jitter syndrome. It might reflect in T20s/IPL too. You were marked by Aus/Nz. Now work like Sachin Tendulkar did in Sydney by restricting Shot Selection. — Ramesh (@netargument) March 23, 2023

Suryakumar has scored 433 runs in 23 ODI matches at an average of 24.05, which is way less than the potential and class he possesses. With an unimpressive start to the ODI career, his most recent failure against Australia has put him under the scanner again.