IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: India look to build on a strong foundation to post a solid total in their first innings on Day 4 of the fourth Test encounter against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Virat Kohli (59*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*) are the batsmen at the crease and with Kohli looking in brilliant form, the onus will be on the ex-India skipper to guide them to a big score. Earlier, Shubman Gill's sparkling centurykept India strong in their first innings reply. India were 289-3 at stumps and still trailing Australia's 480 by 191 runs. Gill stood out with his 128 -- the opener's second Test ton and first in India -- as he built key partnerships including a 113-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 42. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of 4th Test match between India and Australia, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle March 12 2023 08:21 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption