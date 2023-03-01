Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma And Co. Eye Win And Seal World Test Championship Final Berth
IND vs AUS Live Score Updates: India will take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
India vs Australia Live, 3rd Test Match: India will look to maintain their dominance© AFP
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates:India will take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, Team India will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June. In the absence of pacer and skipper Pat Cummins, Australia will be led by Steve Smith. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2023, Mar 01, 2023
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
IND
AUS
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
% chance to win
IND 58%
Draw 17%
AUS 25%
- 08:03 (IST)IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 1 of the third Test match between India and Australia. The match takes place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Stay connected for all the live updates.
