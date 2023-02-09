India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami cleaned up David Warner with a beauty after Mohammed Siraj got the better of Usman Khawaja in his first over. Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first vs India in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that is taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India have handed Test debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat. Meanwhile, right-arm off-spinner Todd Murphy has made his Australia debut. The Rohit Sharma-led side needs a favourable outcome from the four-match series in order to earn a World Test Championship final berth. On the other hand, visitors Australia are equally eager to start with a win after losing the last three editions of the Test series between the two sides. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test Match between India and Australia straight from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur -

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle February 09 2023 09:55 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: FOUR! Outside off stump from Mohammed Shami and Steve Smith hits it for a four. A simple but classy shot from Smith this was!

AUS 20/2 (4.3) Outside off stump from Mohammed Shami and Steve Smith hits it for a four. A simple but classy shot from Smith this was! Share Link

February 09 2023 09:50 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: WICKET Another one bites the dust! This was an absolute ripper from Mohammed Shami that got the better of David Warner. It is just 13 balls after the start of the game and both the Australian openers are back to the dugout. What a start for India this is!

AUS 2/2 in 2.1 overs Another one bites the dust! This was an absolute ripper from Mohammed Shami that got the better of David Warner. It is just 13 balls after the start of the game and both the Australian openers are back to the dugout. What a start for India this is! Share Link

February 09 2023 09:41 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: WICKET Wow! Mohammed Siraj has struck on the first ball of his first over. It was a superb delivery and an equally good review from India for an appeal of LBW. Usman Khawaja departs for 1 off 3 balls.

AUS 2/1 in 1.1 overs Wow! Mohammed Siraj has struck on the first ball of his first over. It was a superb delivery and an equally good review from India for an appeal of LBW. Usman Khawaja departs for 1 off 3 balls. Share Link

February 09 2023 09:37 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: Decent first over from Shami! The ball kept a bit low in the first over itself. Only two runs came off the first over bowled by Mohammed Shami, but he could not trouble the batters.

AUS 2/0 (1) The ball kept a bit low in the first over itself. Only two runs came off the first over bowled by Mohammed Shami, but he could not trouble the batters. Share Link

February 09 2023 09:28 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: Time for national anthems Players of both the teams are out on the ground for their respective national anthems. It will start with the national anthem of guests Australia and that of India will follow. Players of both the teams are out on the ground for their respective national anthems. It will start with the national anthem of guests Australia and that of India will follow. Share Link

February 09 2023 09:17 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: A lot of fuss about the Nagpur pitch! The Nagpur pitch has been the centre of attraction even before the start of the match as India were alleged of preparing the pitch in different parts to take an advantage of it. We will discover it all soon as we are only 14 minutes away from the start of the match. The Nagpur pitch has been the centre of attraction even before the start of the match as India were alleged of preparing the pitch in different parts to take an advantage of it. We will discover it all soon as we are only 14 minutes away from the start of the match. Share Link

February 09 2023 09:08 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: Here are the playing XIs of both the teams - India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland Share Link

February 09 2023 09:05 (IST) IND vs AUS LIVE: Australia opt to bat first! Rohit Sharma flips the coin which lands in favour of the Australia skipper Pat Cummins. The latter said that Australia will bat first. On this track, it doesn't seem like a wrong decision. Rohit Sharma flips the coin which lands in favour of the Australia skipper Pat Cummins. The latter said that Australia will bat first. On this track, it doesn't seem like a wrong decision. Share Link

February 09 2023 08:57 (IST) IND vs AUS LIVE: Test debut for Surya, India debut for Bharat! Both KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav make their Test debuts. While Suryakumar has already been an important memeber of India's white-ball squad, it will be the first game of Bharat for India. Both KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav make their Test debuts. While Suryakumar has already been an important memeber of India's white-ball squad, it will be the first game of Bharat for India. Share Link

February 09 2023 08:51 (IST) IND vs AUS LIVE: All set for the game! !



The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is upon us! Let's get this rolling!#INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/a8awUcQOqh — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2023 Share Link

February 09 2023 08:08 (IST) IND vs AUS LIVE: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to this space. India and Australia kick off their four-match Test series today in Nagpur. You will get all the live updates related to the first day of the first Test here. Stay connected! Hello everyone, welcome to this space. India and Australia kick off their four-match Test series today in Nagpur. You will get all the live updates related to the first day of the first Test here. Stay connected! Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

What Made Sania Mirza Cry?