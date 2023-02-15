India secured an emphatic victory in the first Test at Nagpur as the home side defeated Australia by an Innings and 132 runs. Put to bowl first, comeback man Ravindra Jadeja took a fifer to help India restrict Australia to just 177. In response, skipper Rohit Sharma's 120, Jadeja's 70 and Axar Patel's 84 helped India post 400 on the scoreboard. Trailing by 223 runs, the Australian team was bundled out for 91 as Ravichandran Ashwin took his 31st 5-wicket haul in Tests.

Now the action shifts to Delhi's Firoz Shah Kotla, which will host the second Test from February 17.

A win will help India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, Australia will have to beat India to stay alive in the series. However, things won't be easy for the visitors. Australia have not won a Test in Delhi since December 1959 -- 63 years ago.

The second Test at Delhi also assumes significance as a number of personal landmarks are on course to be reached.

1: Wickets Jadeja needs to reach 250 wickets in Test cricket. He will be the fifth quickest Indian to reach the landmark, after Ashwin (45 Tests), Anil Kumble (55), BS Bedi (60) and Harbhajan Singh (61).

62:Number of Tests Jadeja is likely to take for the '2,000 runs and 250 wickets' landmark. He will become the second-quickest Indian after Ashwin (51 tests) to reach this milestone.

2:Scalps Axar Patel needs to reach 50 wickets. He will be the second-quickest Indian bowler to reach the mark, behind Ashwin (nine Tests).

3:Wickets needed by Ashwin to become the second Indian bowler after Kumble to scalp 100 wickets against Australia.

26:Another 5-wicket haul and Ashwin will break Kumble's record of 25 fifers at home.

5:Wickets Nathan Lyon needs to complete 100 wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. None of his compatriots are near his record. The next best is Brett Lee who took 53 wickets against India.

73:Runs needed by Steve Smith to surpass AB de Villiers (8,765) and VVS Laxman (8,781), enter the list of Top 20 run getters in Tests.

12:Number of Indian players before Cheteshwar Pujara (presently at 99 Tests), who have played 100 Test matches. He will be the second member of the current Test team after Virat Kohli to reach the landmark.

100: Runs Pujara needs to complete 2,000 Test runs versus Australia, only the fourth Indian to reach the landmark.

