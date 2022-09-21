India got off to a sloppy start in the T20I series against Australia as they failed to defend their total of 208 in the first match in Mohali on Tuesday. Apart from some pedestrian bowling, India were also found lacking in the field, with Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Harshal Patel all putting down chances that proved to be costly. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, now back in the commentary box, was critical of India's efforts in the field, saying they were lacking "brilliance" in the absence of the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

"If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and that's why the (poor) fielding," Shastri said on air during Australia's chase while they were marching away to victory.

"If you look at the last five-six years, if you look at the fielding sides, I think this side is no match to any of those sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments," Shastri observed.

"It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game," he explained.

"If you look around the field, you tell me where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is brilliance? Where is that X-factor?" he said.

India posted 208/6 on the back of half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, as well as a stellar knock from Suryakumar Yadav.

Then, despite Axar Patel's brilliant figures of 3/17 from his four overs, Australia chased down the target in 19.2 overs, with Cameron Green smashing 61 off 30 deliveries and Matthew Wad hitting an unbeaten 45 off 21.