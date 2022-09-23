The second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur was delayed by more than an hour due to a wet outfield at the VCA Stadium. Even though there was no rain at the time the toss was supposed to happen, outpours earlier in the day and the day before meant the pitch was not ready for play. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer took the opportunity to post a hilarious tweet for India head coach Rahul Dravid. "When you go to in law's place after a certain age, things don't necessarily start on time," Jaffer tweeted, adding a hashtag with Dravid's name.

When you go to in law's place after a certain age, things don't necessarily start on time :) #RahulDravid #Nagpur #INDvAUS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 23, 2022

Dravid's wife Vijeta was born in Nagpur and her family has settled there after her father's retirement.

India and Australia came into the second T20I with the visitors having won the first match, chasing down 209 with four wickets to spare.

Hardik Pandya played a blinder, smashing 71 off 30 deliveries, while KL Rahul hit 55 off 35 balls to help India reach 208/6 in 20 overs.

But Cameron Green's assault at the top of the order and Matthew Wade's assured knock of 45* off 21 helped Australia pull off the chase with four deliveries to spare.

The three-match series is a build-up for both teams to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.