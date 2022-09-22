It was a forgettable day on the field for the Indian cricket team on Tuesday as they lost to Australia by four wickets. A tame Indian bowling attack gave a poor account of themselves as they failed to defend a 208-run total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-52-0), Harshal Patel (4-0-49-0), Yuzvendra chahal (3.2-0-42-1), Umesh Yadav (2-0-27-2), Hardik Pandya (2-0-22-0) all leaked runs. What was even more baffling was Team India's inability to spot a LBW opportunity during the first T20I of the three-match series.

In the fifth over, Chahal's delivery struck Cameron Green on the pads. However, there was no appeal from the Indian players. Then in the sixth over replays showed that Green, who later went on to score 61 off 30 balls, was out LBW.

Former Indian cricketers, who were doing commentary, were not amused. "This is what happened in the previous over, straight delivery, he went for a sweep. India did not review. The ball was hitting the stumps," Sunil Gavaskar said.

Then, Ravi Shastri replied: "And Hitting nice and clean. Surprising because he had gone across. Just wondering if it was the height or struck down outside the line."

Even Murali Kartik also joined in. "I wish we could pan to the cameras. Dinesh Karthik the wicketkeeper, Chahal and Rohit Sharma at point... as soon as they saw the giant screen, all of them were having a look at one another. I wish we could have panned immediately," he said.

Then, Shastri brought out a MS Dhoni reference. "Such an important role, the keepers. This is where MS was so good," he said.

India trail the three-match series 0-1. The second T20I will be played in Nagpur on Friday.