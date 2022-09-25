India face Australia in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. The match will be a series-decider, with Australia winning the first match in Mohali and India coming back strong to triumph in a shortened game in Nagpur. India brought Jasprit Bumrah back into the side in Nagpur for Umesh Yadav and played Rishabh Pant instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been expensive of late. But as that was a match reduced to eight overs per side, India could afford to field one bowler less. It is highly likely that they will bring Bhuvneshwar back to ensure they have six bowling options in the series decider.

Here is our India predicted XI for the 3rd T20I vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma: The India skipper smashed 46* off 20 to guide India to victory in Nagpur. He will look to continue being aggressive at the top of the order.

KL Rahul: The opener shrugged off criticism of his strike rate with a 35-ball 55 in the first T20I and hit 10 off six in the second. He will look to continue in similar vein before the T20 World Cup next year.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli stormed back to form in the Asia Cup and despite two low scores against Australia, will look to turn it up against opposition he just loves to face.

Suryakumar Yadav: SKY hit 46 off 25 deliveries in the first T20I and has, in general, been a lynchpin in India's middle-order.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya showed just what he is capable of with his 30-ball 71* in the first T20I. His all-round abilities provide the balance the Indian team badly needs.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik is likely to retain his position in the XI as India's wicketkeeper. His 10 off 2 helped finish things off for India and he has, in general, been very solid as a finisher since his comeback to the national side.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has been in terrific form with the ball and will also look to chip in with the bat if needed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been expensive at the death and not taken enough wickets with the new ball in recent matches, but the experienced pacer is a proven performer and will likely return to the team in place of Rishabh Pant.

Jasprit Bumrah: Returning from an injury lay-off, Bumrah showed his class with a stunning low full toss to dismiss Aaron Finch and a yorker that had Steve Smith on the floor. India's star pacer will play a crucial role if they are to clinch the series.

Harshal Patel: Another pacer returning from injury, Harshal Patel has struggled to find his rhythm. India will, however, want him to regain form quickly, as he plays a key role as the death overs specialist.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner's dip in form has been alarming, and he is another player who needs to pull up his socks before the World Cup if India are to do well in the mega event.