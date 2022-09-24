The second T20I between India and Australia was reduced to eight overs per side and started two-and-a-half hours later than it was scheduled due to a wet outfield at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. But fans at the ground, who waited patiently to see their favourite cricketers in action, were not disappointed as there was no dearth of action in the match. While Aaron Finch got the adrenaline running with a scooped boundary off Hardik Pandya in the first over, it was Virat Kohli who had the crowd on their feet in the second over with a stunning throw that brought an end to Cameron Green's innings early in the match.

Green, who hit a brilliant 30-ball 61 in the last match, hit the ball towards mid-on and hurried for a single. But Kohli was quick to get to the ball and threw it with great speed and precision to Axar Patel at the non-striker's end, and the all-rounder knocked the bails off before Green could reach the crease.

Watch: Virat Kohli's brilliant throw that led to Cameron Green's dismissal

India went on to beat Australia by 6 wickets to level the three-match series, after the visitors took the first match.

Australia, put in to bat by Rohit Sharma, reached a total of 90/5. Aaron Finch gave them a good start with his 15-ball 31, but India came back with a string of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah ended Finch's stay at the crease with a brilliant low full toss that clattered into the stumps.

But Matthew Wade then smashed 43 off 20 deliveries to keep his run of form going, while also taking Australia to a good total.

However, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flyer in the chase, and despite Adam Zampa throwing a spanner in the works by dismissing KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, the India skipper ensured they got home safe and sound with an unbeaten knock of 46 off 20 deliveries.

With the win, India levelled the series 1-1 and the two teams will now face off in the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.