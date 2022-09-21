Hardik Pandya played a stunning unbeaten knock of 71 off 30 deliveries on Tuesday in Mohali, although his effort went in vain as Australia came out on top in the first T20I against India. Put in to bat first, India posted a total of 208/6, with Hardik providing the firepower at the death. The all-rounder, enjoying a great streak of form, was striking well throughout his innings, but especially turned up the heat against Cameron Green in the final over of India's innings. After turning down Harshal Patel for a single off the second delivery, and managing two runs off the third, Hardik went 6, 6, 6 off the last three balls to take India to a strong total.

Hardik first pulled away a short delivery over midwicket for a flat six. He then hit a full ball over extra-cover before slapping a short and wide delivery over point to complete his hat-trick of sixes.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's carnage against Cameron Green

It was Hardik's second T20I half-century, and the knock was especially crucial as India needed a big total on a good batting pitch.

Ealier, KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25) had laid the platform for India.

However, it was not enough as Australia chased down the target with four deliveries to spare.

Promoted

Cameron Green's 61 off 30 deliveries at the top of the order and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 45 off 21 batting at No.7 guided the visitors to a 1-0 series lead.

Axar Patel shone with the ball, taking three wickets for just 17 runs off his four overs, but the rest of the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Australian batters.