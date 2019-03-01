 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Aaron Finch Is The Most Destructive Batsman In The World, Says Justin Langer

Updated: 01 March 2019 12:33 IST

Aaron Finch has had a torrid time with the bat of late.

Aaron Finch Is The Most Destructive Batsman In The World, Says Justin Langer
Aaron Finch's next international assignment begins against India in Hyderabad on Saturday. © AFP

Australia coach Justin Langer has backed limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch to find his form during the upcoming five-match One-day International (ODI) series against India. "He's such a good player, such a good person, captain of the team, we know he'll come good," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au in Bengaluru on Thursday. Since his Test debut in October, Finch has been out of form and has scored 5, 41, 11, 6, 6, and 14 in his last five ODIs. There have been growing concerns about Finch's form after scores of 0 and 8 in the recently concluded two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India.

"We just got to keep giving him plenty of care and support. We know he'll come good.

"There's no more destructive player in the world - we talk about 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell), Marcus Stoinis, a number of our players who can be so destructive - but when he's going, he is as destructive as a player as there is in white-ball cricket," Langer added.

Finch has extended his tally to 19 innings without a half-century for Australia in limited-overs cricket.

However, despite the barren patch with the bat, Langer is thoroughly impressed with Finch's leadership skills.

Langer believes that the T20I series win in India has been be a tremendous boost to Finch's captaincy.

"Another important part about leadership is that he's really consistent," Langer said.

"We haven't see any real change in his personality or his attitude around the group, so that's a real credit to him.

"That's why he is the captain of the team."

Finch's next international assignment begins against India in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Aaron Finch Justin Langer Cricket India vs Australia, 2018/19
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aaron Finch has extended his tally to 19 innings without a half-century
  • Justin Langer is quite impressed with Aaron Finch's leadership skills
  • Since his Test debut in October, Aaron Finch has been out of form
Related Articles
Aaron Finch Hopes Australia To Peak At Right Time For World Cup
Aaron Finch Hopes Australia To Peak At Right Time For World Cup
India vs Australia 1st T20I Highlights: Australia Win Last-Ball Thriller To Take 1-0 Lead
India vs Australia 1st T20I Highlights: Australia Win Last-Ball Thriller To Take 1-0 Lead
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
"India Best In Own Conditions": Aaron Finch Cautious Ahead Of Limited-Over Series
"India Best In Own Conditions": Aaron Finch Cautious Ahead Of Limited-Over Series
India vs Australia: Confident Aaron Finch Has A "Real Clear Game Plan" To Tackle India
India vs Australia: Confident Aaron Finch Has A "Real Clear Game Plan" To Tackle India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.