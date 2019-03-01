Aaron Finch Is The Most Destructive Batsman In The World, Says Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer has backed limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch to find his form during the upcoming five-match One-day International (ODI) series against India . "He's such a good player, such a good person, captain of the team, we know he'll come good," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au in Bengaluru on Thursday. Since his Test debut in October, Finch has been out of form and has scored 5, 41, 11, 6, 6, and 14 in his last five ODIs. There have been growing concerns about Finch's form after scores of 0 and 8 in the recently concluded two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India.

"We just got to keep giving him plenty of care and support. We know he'll come good.

"There's no more destructive player in the world - we talk about 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell), Marcus Stoinis, a number of our players who can be so destructive - but when he's going, he is as destructive as a player as there is in white-ball cricket," Langer added.

Finch has extended his tally to 19 innings without a half-century for Australia in limited-overs cricket.

However, despite the barren patch with the bat, Langer is thoroughly impressed with Finch's leadership skills.

Langer believes that the T20I series win in India has been be a tremendous boost to Finch's captaincy.

"Another important part about leadership is that he's really consistent," Langer said.

"We haven't see any real change in his personality or his attitude around the group, so that's a real credit to him.

"That's why he is the captain of the team."

Finch's next international assignment begins against India in Hyderabad on Saturday.