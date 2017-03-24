Virat Kohli Dismisses Trump Comparisons With A Dig At Australian Media

Bollywood and cricket stars came out in support of Virat Kohli after he was compared to Donald Trump.

Virat Kohli's constant friction with the Australians has taken immense proportions with sections of the Australian press taking up their team's cause and running almost a campaign against the India skipper as a backdrop to the closely-contested Test series. One of the issues that have really snowballed is Kohli being compared with US President Donald Trump by the Daily Telegraph. This has spurred widespread responses, right from Bollywood to cricketers from both sides. Kohli himself was contemptuously dismissive of the whole thing, and took a dig at the Australian journalist in question when asked about the issue at Dharamsala, ahead of the crucial 4th Test.

"I'm surprised that everyone is so affected by one individual," Kohli said.

"If it helps in selling their news, good luck to them," he added.

The Daily Telegraph had called Kohli 'the Donald Trump of world sport', a statement which generated responses from an array of people, ranging from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to cricket star Yuvraj Singh.

"Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport. Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face," the article in the Daily Telegraph had said.

The acrimony between the Australian team and Kohli had become massive in Bengaluru when the India skipper stopped just short of calling rival skipper Steve Smith a cheat in the now-famous 'brain fade' issue.