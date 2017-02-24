 
Steve O'Keefe's Half-Dozen Hits India For A Six

Updated: 24 February 2017 14:08 IST

Steve O'Keefe decimated the Indian middle-order, with three wickets in one over, as he captured 6/35 -- his first-ever five-wicket haul or more in Test cricket.

O'Keefe returned with figures of 6 for 35 against India at Pune © AFP

Steve O'Keefe was not the bowler that the Indians were particularly worried about when they took on Australia in the first Test of the four-match series. But the left-arm spinner provided the most telling blows for the visitors as the reeled under his constant onslaught. The left-armer, who was expected to play a supporting role to the attack led by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, absolutely decimated the Indian middle-order, with three wickets in one over, as he captured 6/35 -- his first-ever five-wicket haul or more in Test cricket.

The 32-year-old New South Wales bowler, who has just played four Tests, was practically unplayable and one Indian batsman after the other floundered against him.

The rot started after KL Rahul played an unnecessary hoick and was caught in the deep in the 33rd over of the innings. Ajinkya Rahane was held at slip by Steve Smith two balls later and then Wriddhiman Saha was sent packing another two balls later.

O'Keefe also too care of Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav and Umesh Yadav in quick succession as the Indian innings collapsed for just 105 runs. Jadeja tried another extravagant shot, Jayant was stumped and Umesh held at slip.

This is by far O'Keefe's best Test haul. His best returns in an inning before this was 3/53 and he had a maximum of four wickets in a match.

India Australia Stephen Norman John OKeefe Australia Tour of India, 2017 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Cricket
