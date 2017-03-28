 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

My Respect For Steve Smith Has Gone Higher: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 28 March 2017 16:17 IST

Australia skipper Steve Smith had tendered an apology saying that 'the emotions got the better of him'.

My Respect For Steve Smith Has Gone Higher: Sunil Gavaskar
India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala © BCCI

India reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2012-13 after the riveting Test series came to an end in Dharamsala on Tuesday. This series will be remembered not only for the on-field cricket played in the last one month but the off-field issues too that flared up repeatedly. While Australia skipper Steve Smith tendered an apology saying that 'the emotions got the better of him', his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli was quick to say that 'Australian cricketers are no longer friends'.

One person who took Smith's apology in true spirit was cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. "Steve Smith is a big man to admit that he has made a mistake," he told NDTV. "My respect for him has gone even higher for admitting that he was wrong."

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who also spoke exclusively to NDTV, seconded Gavaskar's opinion and said," Not only a great batsman but Steve Smith is a very good human being."

The Indian cricket team registered a fine victory against Australia by eight wickets to clinch the four-Test series 2-1.

Praising Kohli and Co. Gavaskar said, "This Indian team can win overseas because of the bowlers. They are on the right track with Anil Kumble as coach."

The former India captain also credited Ajinkya Rahane for the win in Dharamsala and said the stand-in captain has a sharp cricketing brain and was outstanding as skipper.

"Rahane showed that he has a sharp cricketing brain and some of the decisions he took on the cricket field were very impressive. He was outstanding as a captain," he said.

Topics : India Australia Steven Peter Devereux Smith Virat Kohli Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket Sunil Gavaskar Aakash Chopra
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Smith tendered an apology saying that the emotions got better of him
  • He is a good human being: Aakash Chopra
  • Smith is a big man to admit that he has made a mistake: Gavaskar
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Revisits 'Brain Fade' Row With This Telling Statistic
India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Revisits 'Brain Fade' Row With This Telling Statistic
Virat Kohli Should Play Even If He Is 50% Fit: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli Should Play Even If He Is 50% Fit: Sunil Gavaskar
The Other Sunil-Kapil Controversy You May Not be Aware of
The Other Sunil-Kapil Controversy You May Not be Aware of
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.