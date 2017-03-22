 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Mohammed Shami Joins Team India In Dharamsala, May Play 4th Test Vs Australia

Updated: 22 March 2017 17:54 IST

India captain Virat Kohli had also hinted at the possibility of including Mohammed Shami in the 4th Test, who got four wickets for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu.

Mohammed Shami Joins Team India In Dharamsala, May Play 4th Test Vs Australia
Mohammed Shami eyeing comeback in the fourth Test against Australia © AFP

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has joined Indian cricket team in Dharamsala and is likely to play the 4th Test against Australia starting from March 25. The Bengal paceman took to Twitter and shared a picture saying, 'beautiful morning in Dharamsala'. The pitch for the Test is likely to offer assistance to the bowlers and there is a possibility that Virat Kohli and company might go in with five bowlers, including three fast bowlers, for the final Test of the series.

India captain Kohli had on Monday also hinted at the possibility of including Shami, who got four wickets for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu. "We sent him to play, wanted to give him match practice. I've not spoken to selectors but all kinds of possibilities are there approaching the next Test," Kohli had said in Ranchi.

Shami bowled with a lot of fire against Tamil Nadu on a placid Ferozshah Kotla pitch in New Delhi. The right-arm pacer scalped 4 for 26.

It is assumed that the 26-year-old was not picked for the Deodhar Trophy in Vizag from March 25-29 as he was expected to be picked in the playing XI for India.

The Bengal paceman has been out of action after injuring his knee and had last played for India in the third Test against England in November, last year.

The four-match Test series, which is level at 1-1, is all set for a decisive match in Dharamsala beginning from March 25.

 

Topics : India Australia Mohammed Shami Ahmed Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami is expected to play in the fourth Test
  • He last played against England in November last year
  • The fourth Test of the series will be played from Saturday
Related Articles
Dinesh Karthik, Bowlers Guide Tamil Nadu To Vijay Hazare Triumph
Dinesh Karthik, Bowlers Guide Tamil Nadu To Vijay Hazare Triumph
Mohammed Shami's Cricket Session With Daughter Aairah Is Plain Adorable
Mohammed Shami's Cricket Session With Daughter Aairah Is Plain Adorable
Mohammed Shami Eyeing Comeback Into India's Test Fold
Mohammed Shami Eyeing Comeback Into India's Test Fold
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 21 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.