Mohammed Shami Joins Team India In Dharamsala, May Play 4th Test Vs Australia

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has joined Indian cricket team in Dharamsala and is likely to play the 4th Test against Australia starting from March 25. The Bengal paceman took to Twitter and shared a picture saying, 'beautiful morning in Dharamsala'. The pitch for the Test is likely to offer assistance to the bowlers and there is a possibility that Virat Kohli and company might go in with five bowlers, including three fast bowlers, for the final Test of the series.

Beautiful morning in dharamshala pic.twitter.com/sIlRXbbSlq — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) March 22, 2017

India captain Kohli had on Monday also hinted at the possibility of including Shami, who got four wickets for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu. "We sent him to play, wanted to give him match practice. I've not spoken to selectors but all kinds of possibilities are there approaching the next Test," Kohli had said in Ranchi.

Shami bowled with a lot of fire against Tamil Nadu on a placid Ferozshah Kotla pitch in New Delhi. The right-arm pacer scalped 4 for 26.

It is assumed that the 26-year-old was not picked for the Deodhar Trophy in Vizag from March 25-29 as he was expected to be picked in the playing XI for India.

The Bengal paceman has been out of action after injuring his knee and had last played for India in the third Test against England in November, last year.

The four-match Test series, which is level at 1-1, is all set for a decisive match in Dharamsala beginning from March 25.