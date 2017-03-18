 
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, Ranchi: Hosts Look To Capitalise On Start

Updated: 18 March 2017 09:20 IST

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: India's solid start in their first innings has put the third Test in balance. On Day 3, the hosts will look to overhaul Australia's score and build the platform for a lead.

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara batting for hosts. © BCCI

KL Rahul (67) and Murali Vijay put on a 91-run stand for the opening wicket to lead India's fightback on Day 2 after Steve Smith's unbeaten 178 had propelled Australia to 451 all out in their first innings of the third Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. With the match hanging in the balance, the hosts will look to reach Australia's score and take a first innings lead, which will be crucial to India's cause. With a shadow still looming over skipper Virat Kohli's fitness, it will be extremely important that the hosts don't lose early wickets on Day 3 while the Australians will be looking to do just that. (LIVE SCORECARD)

9:19 IST: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke giving us an insight on what goes inside a production room.

9:08 IST: Sunil Gavaskar reckons batting is not going to be easy post lunch. The pitch has played really well in the first two days.

9:00 IST: After a very good start given by the openers, India lost KL Rahul late in the third session of Day 2. Murali Vijay is still there and is looking good. Vijay has Pujara for company. The first session will be important for both the sides.

8:57 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day's play between India and Australia.

Rahul and Vijay gave the hosts the perfect start after poor batting displays by the hosts in the opening two Tests. With still no further update on skipper Virat Kohli's shoulder injury, India needed to make a solid start.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood tested Vijay and Rahul for a brief period before tea but post the second session both Indian openers looked at ease. Rahul hit nine boundaries and once again looked good for a century before getting an unplayable delivery for Cummins.

Vijay and Pujara made sure there were no more hiccups for India and put the hosts in a strong position for an assault on the Australian score on Day 3.

Earlier, Smith's unbeaten 178 was the bedrock of the tourists' innings which also featured a maiden Test century by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Australia were finally bowled out for 451 in their first innings with Ravindra Jadeja claiming his eighth five-wicket haul in his 29th match to return with figures of five for 124.

