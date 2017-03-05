Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2, Bengaluru: Visitors Look To Land Knockout Blow

Nathan Lyon dominated Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia in Bengaluru. The off-spinner registered career-best figures of 8/50 and in the process became the highest wicket-taker for Australia against India in Tests, overtaking Brett Lee. KL Rahul scored 90 and was the only bright spot for India in another poor batting display that saw the hosts being bowled out for 189. Australia were 40/0, trailing by 149 runs at stumps, and will look to bat the hosts out of the match on the second day. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be key if India are to make a comeback in the Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

09:31 IST: FOUR!! Juicy half-volley by Ishant Sharma and Warner puts that away for a boundary

09:30 IST: David Warner to face the first ball and Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for India

09:20 IST: Day 2 of the second Test will start in about 10 minutes and India will have to really bowl out of their skins to take the advantage from this situation. A lot will depend on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. It will be interesting to see how Ishant Sharma and Umesh bowl.

09:15 IST: Pitch Report: "This pitch will play better today. It's how the batsmen apply themselves. Credit has to be given to Lyon bowled for the lines and lengths he bowled yesterday. The right length is when a batsman is looking to push forward, but he is not quite there and looks to play back. And there is bounce that troubles him. If he isn't quite there, he'll bring both the short legs into play. Pace is important at which you bowl, the pace at which you bowl and the position of the seam. If you get that right, you'' trouble the batsman. Otherwise, the batsman will score on the surface. It's hard work for the Indians. They have to bowl well. A batsman can score a hundred on this track. Australia's main aim will be to bat out the day. Today is going to be the deciding day of the series." reckons Ravi Shastri.

Many expected India to put up a fight in the second Test after their meek showing in the first Test at Pune, however, it was yet another poor display from the Indian batsmen. Virat Kohli made another error in judgement and was sent packing by Lyon. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also failed to shine while Abhinav Mukund, who returned to India's Test XI after nearly six years since playing his last game in 2011, was dismissed for naught.

Rahul did his best to save India the blushes but fell short by 10 runs of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Lyon extracted tremendous bounce and spin from the M Chinnaswamy pitch to which the Indian batsmen had no answers.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw ensured Australia ended the day with all their wickets intact.