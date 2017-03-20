 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
India vs Australia: Twitter Trolls Steve Smith Over Second 'Brain Fade'

Updated: 20 March 2017 15:46 IST

Steve Smith, who scored an unbeaten 178 in the first innings, resisted for 68 balls second time around before Ravindra Jadeja's exploitation of the rough created by the bowlers' footmarks paid off.

India vs Australia: Steve Smith was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja. © BCCI

India's Ravindra Jadeja took the big wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith to damage the visitors' hopes of salvaging a draw on the final day of the 3rd Test in Ranchi on Monday. Smith's wicket off the left-arm spin of Jadeja created the loudest noise at India's newest Test venue. Smith was on 21 when he tried to pad away a viciously turning delivery from Jadeja that spun from outside leg to knock out the right-handed batsman's off stump. Smith, who scored an unbeaten 178 in the first innings, resisted for 68 balls second time around before Jadeja's successfully exploited the rough created by the bowlers' footmarks.

Smith, who used the word 'brain fade' for the first time during the Bengaluru Test, was trolled by on Twitter after his dismissal.

The phrase 'brain fade' trended on Twitter following the DRS controversy in Bengaluru. After being given out LBW Smith was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test.

The Australian captain later acknowledged his fault at the incident and dubbed it a 'brain fade'.

Virat Kohli later accused the Australian side of other such instances, where they looked towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the Bengaluru Test.

Highlights
  • Steve Smith was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja
  • Smith was trolled by Indian cricket fans on Twitter
  • The four-match Test series is tied 1-1
