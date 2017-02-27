India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Mimicking Steve Smith In 1st Test Will Leave You In Splits

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja in action during the first Test in Pune.

Things might not have gone as planned for the Indian cricket team in the first Test against Australia in Pune but that didn't stop Ravindra Jadeja from having some fun on the field. While Steve Smith was in the process of batting the hosts out of the game, the Indian all-rounder grabbed the opportunity to poke fun at the Australian skipper's batting routine. After beating Smith with an off-spinner, Jadeja impersonated Smith's rather strange routine between deliveries, which even brought about a smile on the visiting captain's face.

India had been bundled out for a paltry 105 in their first innings and the Indians had done well to dismiss the two Australian openers -- David Warner and Shaun Marsh -- early in the second innings.

With the visitors 37 for two in the 11th over and Smith on just 21 at the time, Jadeja might have done the impersonation to possibly get under the skin of the Aussie captain, however, that too didn't go as planned.

Instead of losing cool and starting a verbal war, Smith just smiled back at Jadeja, did his shimmy and went about his business.

Smith came out and steadied Australia's inning and went on to smash a brilliant century on a difficult track at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was the only hundred of the match and helped the Australians post a mammoth 441-run target for India.

India, in reply, were once again found wanting and fell like ninepins as Steve O'Keefe weaved his magic with the ball.

Indian batsmen, including Virat Kohli, failed to come to terms with O'Keefe's arm ball and were dismissed for 107 as Australia to a shock 1-0 lead in the four-match series, courtesy their 333-run win in the opening Test.