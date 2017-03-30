 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Don't Know If I Am Among The Couple Of Players Virat Kohli Was Hinting At: Steve Smith

Updated: 30 March 2017 15:45 IST

Australia captain Steve Smith said on Thursday that he is not sure if Virat Kohli was hinting at him in his tweet but for him, the series is well and truly over.

Don't Know If I Am Among The Couple Of Players Virat Kohli Was Hinting At: Steve Smith
Steve Smith said that he is not sure if Virat Kohli was hinting at him in his tweet © BCCI

Australia captain Steve Smith said on Thursday that he is not sure if Virat Kohli was hinting at him in his tweet but for him, the series is well and truly over and the Indians had outplayed the Aussies. Smith is all but set to lead Rising Pune Supergiant in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on April 5. The 27-year-old said that Kohli is the best person to answer whether he falls in that bracket of people the Indian captain doesn't want to be friends with.

Kohli had tweeted earlier on Thursday, "My answer at the post-match conference has been blown way out of proportion. I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but only a couple of individuals. I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I've played with at RCB & that doesn't change."

Responding to questions about this, Smith said, "I don't know if I am one of those couple of players Virat was hinting at in his tweet today. That is for Virat to answer.

"For me the series is done and dusted and India have outplayed us. I am now ready to lead a new bunch of team at the Pune Supergiant," he told the media in the backdrop of a Supergiant promotional event in New Delhi.

Kohli's clarification earlier in the day had come after he had been at the receiving end of widespread criticism from the Australian media on what they dubbed as 'classless' comments.

Comparing Kohli's leadership style with that Ajinkya Rahane, who was the stand-in captain for India in the final Test in Dharamsala, Smith said, "Rahane was cool and collected on the field while Virat was very aggressive and emotional."

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • "I don't know if I am one of those couple of players," said Smith
  • "For me the series is done and dusted," added Smith
  • "India have outplayed us," reckoned the Australian captain
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Suffer Another Defeat, Go Down Timidly To Pune
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Suffer Another Defeat, Go Down Timidly To Pune
IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Highlights, RCB vs RPS: Bangalore Suffer 3rd Straight Defeat, Lose By 27 Runs To Pune
IPL Highlights, RCB vs RPS: Bangalore Suffer 3rd Straight Defeat, Lose By 27 Runs To Pune
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.