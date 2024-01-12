The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali on Thursday saw the Rohit Sharma-led hosts tick almost all boxes. India romped home to a six-wicket win with players like Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and others giving a good account of themselves. However, one box that was left unchecked was a solid batting show by Rohit Sharma. Playing his first T20I in 14 months, Rohit Sharma got out on 0 after a horrific mix-up with fellow opener Shubman Gill.

The incident happened on the second ball of the first over of the Indian innings. Rohit Sharma called for a run but Shubman Gill kept looking at the ball. Rohit Sharma, by then had already ran towards the other ends. Afghanistan players were alert enough to run out the India captain.

"Look at him (Shubman), he is watching and watching. Rohit had called yes (for a run). Won't repeat what he said because it is not very nice. But Rohit Sharma is absolutely spot on, he is in the right," one of the commentators.

"There are two things in running between the wickets first is cross, and second the gauging the pace at which your partner can run. It is not about you being quick enough, it's about what your partner wants, how good he is," said the other commentator.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by India, Afghanistan had a good start, with skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 in 28 balls, with two fours and a six) adding 50 runs for the first wicket.

After Indian bowlers reduced Afghanistan to 57/3, A 68-run partnership between Azmatullah Omarzai (29 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) and Mohammed Nabi (42 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) brought them back into the match. A solid partnership between Najibullah Zadran (19*) and Karim Janat (9*) at the back end of the innings took them to 158/5 in 20 overs.

Axar Patel (2/23) and Mukesh Kumar (2/33) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube got one wicket.

In the chase of 159, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck on his return to T20Is. Shubman Gill (23 in 12 balls, five fours) showed intent but could not convert his start into big score. A 44-run stand between Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma (26 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) brought India back into the match. Later, a 45-run stand between Shivam and Jitesh Sharma (31 in 20 balls, with five fours) took India close to a win. Dube scored his second T20I half-century, getting 60 in 40 balls with five fours and two sixes and joined forces with Rinku Singh (16*) to win the game for India.