Rohit Sharma was named Indian cricket team skipper for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11. Rohit last played a T20I match back in November 2022 when he faced England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. Since then, both Rohit and Virat Kohli have prioritised Test and ODI cricket due to the Cricket World Cup taking place in 2023. In the meantime, Hardik Pandya led the team in T20Is but former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim believes that the all-rounder's prolonged absence due to injury concerns may have played a part in Rohit making a return.

Rohit's inclusion in the side as captain sends a clear signal about Indian team management's plans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 and Karim said that Rohit brings stability to the side.

“There is no doubt now. Now that you have included both of these players against Afghanistan, it means there has been a massive change in the selectors' thinking. They feel they need experience for the World Cup. That's why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made a comeback. There is another thing. Until now, the selectors had shown faith in Hardik Pandya as a captain but questions are being raised because of Hardik Pandya's injury. That's why the selectors have gone back to Rohit Sharma to bring stability, both as a captain and a batter,” Karim said during a discussion on Sports 18.

The T20 squad also features Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, who will be the two glovesmen with Ishan Kishan being ignored for the shortest format.

"Ishan wasn't happy that he was travelling without much game time. He is on a break right now and is vacationing. In any case, selectors are in all likelihood are looking beyond Kishan.

"It will be interesting if he is picked for England Test series where KS Bharat will be back behind the stumps," a BCCI source said.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, the two Test team certainties, have been rested and Ruturaj Gaikwad isn't fit to play yet.

All-rounder Shivam Dube has also been named in the squad in Hardik's absence.

India's Squad for T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)