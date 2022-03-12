India batter Smriti Mandhana on Saturday scored her fifth ODI century during the ongoing Women's World Cup match against West Indies at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Mandhana took just 108 balls to reach triple figures, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, India had won the toss and skipper Mithali Raj elected to bat.

Mithali Raj also scripted a massive record on Saturday as she went past former Australia skipper Belinda Clarke for most appearances as captain at the Women's World Cups.

Clarke had captained Australia in 23 matches.

More to follow...