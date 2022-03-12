India batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored centuries to power the team to a total of 317 for eight against West Indies in their ongoing Women's World Cup match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Mandhana hit a blistering 123 off 119 balls while Harmanpreet complemented her with a knock 109 off 107 balls as India recovered from losing three quick wickets to post a dominant total. The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and hailed the pair for their batting exploits against West Indies.

Here's how the world reacted to Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's centuries:

"Itni lambi innings me @mandhana_smriti ne kitni baar kaha "arrey Harry di hasso na yaar." Superb guys. It was a delight to watch..!!!

@ImHarmanpreet," India women's cricketer Harleen Deol tweeted.

Itni lambi innings me @mandhana_smriti ne kitni baar kaha "arrey Harry di hasso na yaar." Superb guys. It was a delight to watch..!!! @ImHarmanpreet #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) March 12, 2022

"So happy to see @mandhana_smriti score another #TeamIndia always looks a completely different side when she is in the runs," former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar wrote on Twitter.

So happy to see @mandhana_smriti score another #TeamIndia always looks a completely different side when she is in the runs #CWC22 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 12, 2022

"Goddess through the off side Terrific innings under pressure, well played @mandhana_smriti," former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

"That was some innings from Smriti Mandhana! So classy and equally powerful on both sides. Joy to watch," senior cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

That was some innings from Smriti Mandhana! So classy and equally powerful on both sides. Joy to watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

"Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur Clinical from India!! Womens IPL???," a journalist wrote on Twitter.

Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur



Clinical from India!!



Womens IPL??? #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 12, 2022

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Promoted

"Well played, Harmanpreet Kaur. She scored brilliant 109 runs from 107 balls including 10 fours and 2 Sixes against West Indies Women in the World Cup 2022. Superb Innings Harmanpreet Kaur," a fan tweeted.

Well played, Harmanpreet Kaur. She scored brilliant 109 runs from 107 balls including 10 fours and 2 Sixes against West Indies Women in the World Cup 2022. Superb Innings Harmanpreet Kaur. pic.twitter.com/ILFf3r8iF4 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2022

"Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur masterclass for India - great centuries & great partnership," another fan wrote.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur masterclass for India - great centuries & great partnership pic.twitter.com/l9JhQf6QNr — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 12, 2022

With India reeling at 78 for three at one stage, Mandhana and Harmanpreet added 184 runs for the fourth wicket.

The onus will now be on the Indian bowlers to get the job done for the team.