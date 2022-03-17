England defeated India by four wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup and this helped the Heather Knight-led side register their first win of the tournament. However, an incident in the 5th over of England innings featuring Jhulan Goswami and Nat Sciver got the cricket fans talking. In the 5th over of England's chase, Jhulan bowled a deadly inswinger which got the inside edge of Sciver's bat and hit the middle stump, but the bails showed stubbornness and they did not fall, helping Sciver to extend her vigil at the crease.

The Indian players could not believe their luck as the ball had a fair amount velocity when the hit the stumps.

This is not the first time this sort of incident has happened in cricket. Zing bails have often been criticised for being too heavy and not falling off even after impact.

India faced defeat against England by four wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The Mithali Raj-led side remains with four points from four games and the side is positioned at the third spot in the World Cup points table.

During the course of the game, Jhulan Goswami became the first women cricketer to reach the milestone of 250 ODI wickets.

India will next square off against Australia on Saturday.