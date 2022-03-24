The business end of the ICC Women's World Cup is upon us, and heading into the final days of the group-stage matches, two semi-final spots are still up for grabs. India, West Indies and England will be fighting it out to grab the last two spots, and co-incidentally, both India and England will play their respective final group stage games on Sunday. On Thursday, South Africa sealed their semi-final berth after the match against West Indies got abandoned while England also got one step closer to sealing the last-four berth.

England defeated Pakistan by nine wickets on Thursday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch and the side now has three wins from six games in the ongoing competition.

Here is the updated Women's World Cup points table after England vs Pakistan match:

1. Australia (P6 W6 L0; Points 12; NRR +1.28)

2. South Africa (P6 W4 L1 NR1; Points 9; NRR +0.09)

3. West Indies (P7 W3 L3 NR1; Points 7; NRR -0.89)

4. England (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR +0.77)

5. India (P6 W3 L3; Points 4; NRR +0.76)

6. New Zealand (P6 W2 L4; Points 4; NRR -0.22)

7. Bangladesh (P5 W1 L4; Points 2; NRR -0.75)

8. Pakistan (P6 W1 L5; Points 2; NRR -1.28)

As a result of England winning and West Indies getting one point, India needs to defeat South Africa in their final group-stage fixture on Sunday. If the match gets abandoned, then also India will seal their semi-final berth on the basis of having a healthy net run-rate as compared to West Indies.

England also need to win their final group stage match against Bangladesh and going on the basis of current form, the Heather Knight-led side look favourites to seal one of the two remaining semi-final spots.