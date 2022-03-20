England came out trumps in a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. England Women won the match by a solitary wicket after a sterling comeback by New Zealand had threatened to derail the English chase. However, Anya Shrubsole kept her nerves and got England over the line to keep them in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals. So far, only one team is guaranteed a place in the semi-finals -- unbeaten Australia. England, with their 2nd win in the tournament, climbed to fifth in the Women's World Cup points table while New Zealand dropped a place to sixth.

India, England and New Zealand are currently on four points each but the hosts have played a game more. India and England both have two matches remaining while New Zealand's final match is against Pakistan.

Australia top the table from five wins from five matches. South Africa are the other unbeaten team in the tournament, having taken maximum points from the four games they have played.

West Indies are currently third with six points from five games with India rounding out the top four -- ahead of England and New Zealand on net run-rate.

Here is how the Women's World Cup Points Table looks after the New Zealand Women vs England Women match:

1. Australia (P5 W5 L0; Points 10; NRR +1.424)

2. South Africa (P4 W4 L0; Points 8; NRR +0.226)

3. West Indies (P5 W3 L2; Points 6; NRR -0.930)

4. India (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR +0.456)

5. England (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR +0.327)

6. New Zealand (P6 W2 L4; Points 4; NRR -0.229)

7. Bangladesh (P4 W1 L3; Points 2; NRR -0.342)

8. Pakistan (P4 W0 L4; Points 0; NRR -0.996)

On Monday, West Indies will take on Pakistan, who are the only team to not win a match in the ongoing tournament so far.