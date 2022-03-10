ICC Women's World Cup, India Women vs New Zealand Women, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates: India Reeling At 50/3 In Run-Chase Of 261 Runs
ICC Women's World Cup, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Updates: Yastika Bhatia lost her wicket to Lee Tahuhu as India found themselves wanting at 50/3 in 19.1 overs.
ICC Women's World Cup, India Women vs New Zealand Women, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates: Yastika Bhatia lost her wicket to Lee Tahuhu as India found themselves wanting at 50/3 in 19.1 overs. Jess Kerr dismissed opener Smriti Mandhana for just 6 runs off 21 balls while Deepti Sharma was removed by Lee Tahuhu as India stumbled in run-chase of 261 early-on. Amy Satterthwaite scored a brilliant half-century and added crucial runs with Maddy Green in the middle-overs to help her team go past the 250-run mark against India in Match 8 of the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Having been asked to bat first by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine all provided able support to Amy as the team recovered well to put themselves back in the game. For India, Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 4/34 in her 10 overs which also included two wickets in two balls in her 10th over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the other successful spinner with two wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sophie Devine, New Zealand captain at the toss: "We would have batted first anyway. We did play India well in the recent series, we were able to put together complete performances and that's something we've been speaking about for a while. It's now about replicating it today. Same team for us."
Mithali Raj, India captain at the toss: "We'll have a bowl. Looks a good wicket and later on, there could be dew which will make batting easier. Also we depend a lot on spinners, so better to bowl first. One change - Yastika replaces Shafali at the top."
Promoted
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Seddon Park, Hamilton
- 12:19 (IST)Indian hopes pinned on to Mithali and Kaur, required run-rate going upMithali and Harmanpreet carrying Indian hopes on their shoulders as run-rate seems to creep upNew Zealand will be eager to take the Indian captain's wickets along with the dangerous-looking Harmanpreet KaurIND-W 96/3 after 29 overs
- 11:59 (IST)After 25 overs, things looking bleak for India even with Mithali and Harmanpreet in the middleAfter 25 overs, Mithali and Harmanpreet have a tough task ahead as India still need to up their required rate of scoringIND-W 75/3 after 25 overs
- 11:44 (IST)Wicket - Lee Tahuhu gets Yastika Bhatia to put India on the backfoot completelyIndia Women are on the backfoot with the loss of their third wicketLee Tahuhu gets Yastika Bhatia for 28 runs
- 11:37 (IST)50 up for India but in the 19th overIndia have reached the 50-run mark but it has taken them more than 18 overs to do soNew Zealand are clearly on top nowIND-W 50/3 in 18.5 overs
- 11:24 (IST)Mithali Raj and Yastika in recovery mode as India aim to keep wicketsMithali Raj and Yastika are playing with caution here and are looking to keep wickets and take the game deepNZ bowlers, on the other hand, are giving no room to India batters to free their armsIND-W 43/2 after 16 overs
- 11:13 (IST)India in a spot of bother, Mithali Raj remains keyIndia need to increase their run-rate if they are to come anywhere close to required victory scoring rateSkipper Mithali Raj remains key for India in the run-chaseIND-W 31/2 after 13 overs
- 11:02 (IST)Wicket - Deepti Sharma departs for 5 runsPacer Lea Tahuhu dismisses Deepti Sharma LBW, India Women in a spot of bother early-onIND-W 26/2 after 10 overs
- 10:42 (IST)Wicket - Smriti Mandhana departs for 6 runs, India in troubleJess Kerr dismisses opener Smriti Mandhana for just 6 runs off 21 ballsIndia will now need the likes of skipper Mithali Raj and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur to fireIND-W 10/1 after 5.4 overs
- 10:35 (IST)In the first 5 overs, India feel the heat in run-chaseThe Indian openers are struggling to find runs as they attempt to chase down the 261-run targetNZ bowlers are not giving anything awayIND-W 10/0 after 5 overs
- 10:23 (IST)India Women run-chase begins !India begins their run-chase of 261 runs with openers Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia in the middleFrances Mackay starts proceedings for New ZealandIND-W 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 10:06 (IST)NZ Post 260/9 in 50 overs !India need 261 runs to win in 50 oversAmy Satterthwaite scored a brilliant half-century and added crucial runs with Maddy Green in the middle-overs to help her team go past the 250-run mark against IndiaHaving been asked to bat first by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine all provided able support to Amy as the team recovered well to put themselves back in the gameFor India, Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 4/34 in her 10 overs
Innings Break!— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 10, 2022
A solid performance with the ball by #TeamIndia !
wickets for @Vastrakarp25
wickets for Rajeshwari Gayakwad
wicket each for @JhulanG10 & @Deepti_Sharma06
Over to our batters now.
Scorecard https://t.co/zZzFTtBxPb#CWC22 | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0lqxUpjb8y
- 09:40 (IST)Twin Wickets For Vastrakar as NZ stare down the barrelPooja Vastrakar finished with four wickets as she took two wickets in two balls in her last overNZ-W 241/8 after 47 overs
- 09:27 (IST)Wicket - Amy Satterthwaite becomes Pooja Vastrakar's 2nd victim for 75 runsAmy Satterthwaite becomes Pooja Vastrakar's second victim as the batter departs for 75 runs to hand India their 5th wicketNZ 224/5 after 42.2 overs
- 09:12 (IST)Amy Satterthwaite is sticking the ball superbly now as she eyes the three-figure markAt the end of 40 overs, New Zealand are well placed to scale the 270-run markAmy Satterthwaite is inching closer to her century as she gathers three fours in the 40th over off Deepti SharmaNZ-W 211/4 after 40 overs
- 08:54 (IST)Amy Satterthwaite hits 50, NZ lose Green's wicketAmy Satterthwaite scores a sublime fifty and adds crucial runs with Maddy Green before the latter is dismissed by Deepti SharmaNZ-W 175/4 after 33.1 overs
- 08:40 (IST)Maddy Green and Amy Satterthwaite rebuilding innings after losing Amelia Kerr for 50Maddy Green and Amy Satterthwaite have brought a bit of calm to NZ's inningsNZ-W 158/3 after 30 overs
- 08:20 (IST)Twin Fours- Jhulan concedes two back-to-back foursPacer Jhulan Goswami concedes two fours in the point region as Green takes her to the cleaners with sublime backfoot punchesNZ-W 143/3 after 26 overs
- 08:10 (IST)50 and a wicket - Amelia Kerr departs after a sublime inningsAmelia Kerr was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad soon after reaching her 50India now have three NZ wickets and will look to claim a couple more soonNZ-W 121/3 after 22 overs
- 07:48 (IST)Amelia Kerr is rebuilding the NZ innings after two early wicketsAmelia Kerr is playing superbly as she inches closer towards her half-centuryNZ-W 93/2 after 18 overs
- 07:27 (IST)Wicket - Pooja Vastrakar gets Sophie DevinePooja Vastrakar is having a great start to the game. She has been involved in both the wickets nowNZ-W 52/2 after 11 overs
- 07:10 (IST)End of 9 overs - NZ try to recover from a bad start where they lost Bates earlyLooks like a promising start for Devine, who would look to make it big here after the early fall of BatesNZ-W 47/1 after 9 overs
- 06:55 (IST)Devine looks like she is on a mission hereCaptain Sophie Devine has already hit five fours in her innings of 22 runsShe takes Goswami to cleaners as NZ try to recoverNZ-W 31/1 after 5 overs
- 06:50 (IST)Wicket - Suzie Bates is run-out for 5 runs, NZ in troublePooja Vastrakar helps India get an early breakthroughHer direct hit found Suzie Bates short of the crease while attempting a run as India started on a positive noteNZ-W 9/1 after 2.1 overs
- 06:39 (IST)Four - Bates is lucky to get her first boundary over the slipsMeghna almost get India a wicket as Bates rashly flashes to get an outside edge over the slips for a boundaryNZ-W 9/0 after 1.4 overs
- 06:35 (IST)Four - Devine cuts a short ball outside off for a boundarySophie hits a sublime boundary on the off-side to get going against pacer Goswami, who bowls a decent over with tight lines and lengthsNZ-W 5/0 after 1 over
- 06:31 (IST)Match 8 between India-W and NZ-W beginsNZ openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are in the middlePacer Jhulan Goswami starts proceedings for India womenNZ-W 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 06:19 (IST)Both teams' playing XI - India make 1 change, NZ go in unchangedIndia go in with one chance. Yastika Bhatia replaces Shafali VermaNZ go in with the same teamIndia Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari GayakwadNew Zealand Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
- 06:18 (IST)Captains Mithali Raj, Sophie Devine at the tossHere's what the skippers had to say at the tossSophie Devine, New Zealand captain at the toss: "We would have batted first anyway. We did play India well in the recent series, we were able to put together complete performances and that's something we've been speaking about for a while. It's now about replicating it today. Same team for us."Mithali Raj, India captain at the toss: "We'll have a bowl. Looks a good wicket and later on, there could be dew which will make batting easier. Also we depend a lot on spinners, so better to bowl first. One change - Yastika replaces Shafali at the top."
- 06:13 (IST)Toss : Mithali wins toss, opts to bowl vs New ZealandIndian captain Mithali Raj wins toss, opts to bowl vs New Zealand in Hamilton
Toss Update @M_Raj03 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against New Zealand. #NZvIND— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 10, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/zZzFTtSARb pic.twitter.com/gfHSTc5uQf
- 05:45 (IST)Looking at the squad and options that both teams have for this gameIt will be interesting to see what team combinations both captains opt forSquads:New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia PlimmerIndia Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia
Both #TeamNewZealand and #TeamIndia look to secure their second straight win of #CWC22 as they face off in Hamilton.— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 9, 2022
Who are you supporting today? pic.twitter.com/CtVUZIX7J8
- 05:31 (IST)Here it is then - India women take on New Zealand women in Match 8 of the WCNew Zealand Women take on India Women in match number 8 of the tournamentNZ fell just short in the final over of the opening match against the Windies but a commanding performance against Bangladesh has seen them soar up the tableIndia on the other hand have just played the one match so far that too against arch-rivals Pakistan which they won comprehensivelyThe middle order disappointed but the tailenders and then the spin bowlers did the job for the teamSo stay tuned for the live action as we bring to you the Live Blog of India's 2nd match
Hello Hamilton!— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 10, 2022
Watch LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz or listen with @SENZ_Radio 📲#CWC22 #MakeSomeNoise #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jNG9fftiIY