ICC Women's World Cup, India Women vs New Zealand Women, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates: Yastika Bhatia lost her wicket to Lee Tahuhu as India found themselves wanting at 50/3 in 19.1 overs. Jess Kerr dismissed opener Smriti Mandhana for just 6 runs off 21 balls while Deepti Sharma was removed by Lee Tahuhu as India stumbled in run-chase of 261 early-on. Amy Satterthwaite scored a brilliant half-century and added crucial runs with Maddy Green in the middle-overs to help her team go past the 250-run mark against India in Match 8 of the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Having been asked to bat first by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine all provided able support to Amy as the team recovered well to put themselves back in the game. For India, Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 4/34 in her 10 overs which also included two wickets in two balls in her 10th over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the other successful spinner with two wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sophie Devine, New Zealand captain at the toss: "We would have batted first anyway. We did play India well in the recent series, we were able to put together complete performances and that's something we've been speaking about for a while. It's now about replicating it today. Same team for us."

Mithali Raj, India captain at the toss: "We'll have a bowl. Looks a good wicket and later on, there could be dew which will make batting easier. Also we depend a lot on spinners, so better to bowl first. One change - Yastika replaces Shafali at the top."

Promoted

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Seddon Park, Hamilton