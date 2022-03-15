Young India batter Shafali Verma was dropped from Team India after the game against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, but she has found the support and backing of seasoned pro Harmanpreet Kaur. Shafali was not been able to show her aggressive nature with the bat in her last few outings and hence made way for Yastika Bhatia in India's playing XI. However, Harmanpreet on Tuesday said that the young right-handed batter remains an important cog in the side.

"See, she's someone who has done a really good job for the team and right now you know, I know she's not getting that game time but she is always very important for us - right now we just - matter of one game whenever she gets and she gets those runs for herself and then you know, things will be easy for her and everybody's talking to her whatever you know, the type of practices she's looking for we are able to give all the things what she needed," said Harmanpreet during a virtual press conference ahead of the match against England.

"That's what as a player you need when you are going through a rough patch and you need your teammate to support you or your staff to support you and that's what we have been doing for her and I think whenever she gets the opportunity she will definitely bounce back," she added.

Team India is positioned at the third spot in the points table with four points from three games and the Mithali Raj-led side will next face England on Wednesday.

If defending champions England lose against India on Wednesday, their campaign will be all but over in the competition with hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals taking a severe hit.

Promoted

Harmanpreet had struck a whirlwind century against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup and she would look to continue her form.

"Big tournaments are very important and where your role is more important you need to take the more responsibility and perform for your team and maybe that is a reason. I always want to give my best for my team but you know, sometimes things don't go your way but I make sure whenever we play the World Cup, I'm there for my team and maybe that is a reason," said Harmanpreet.