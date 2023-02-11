West Indies vs England Women's T20 World Cup MatchLive Updates:West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, at the Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday. West Indies Women had a terrible outing in the recently concluded Tri-Series against South Africa and India, where they finished at the third place and remained winless. Later, they lost against New Zealand in a warm-up match but registered a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, England defeated South Africa and New Zealand in the warm-up matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Rashada Williams(w), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between West Indies and England straight from Boland Park, Paarl

