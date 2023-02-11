West Indies Women's vs England Women's T20 LIVE Score: West Indies Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs England
West Indies vs England Women's T20 World Cup MatchLive Updates:West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, at the Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday. West Indies Women had a terrible outing in the recently concluded Tri-Series against South Africa and India, where they finished at the third place and remained winless. Later, they lost against New Zealand in a warm-up match but registered a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, England defeated South Africa and New Zealand in the warm-up matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Rashada Williams(w), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
Four!
Stafanie Taylor is off the mark finally!
Tossed up and outside off. Taylor tries to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten again.
Shortish and turning into middle. Hayley Matthews works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Goes fuller and on off. Matthews drives it to the cover fielder.
Again, Taylor plays and misses! Short of good length and outside off. Taylor tries to cut it but gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball shapes in nicely.
Serves it fuller and on middle. Hayley Matthews pushes it wide of mid on and takes a quick single.
On a length, on off. Hayley Matthews fends it off the front foot solidly.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Serves it bit fuller and outside off. Matthews leans forward and creams it delightfully through covers for a boundary.
FOUR! Short and punished! First boundary of the game as well! This is short and outside off. Matthews cuts it hard past the point fielder for a boundary.
WIDE! Goes full and spills it down the leg side. Matthews tries to flick it but misses.
Back of a length, around off. Matthews punches it to cover-point this time.
WIDE! Short of good length and outside off. Hayley Matthews tries to cut it but misses.
WIDE! Full and way outside off. Hayley Matthews lets it go.
Beaten again! Serves it on a length and around off. Taylor pushes forward to defend it but gets beaten on the inside edge again.
On a length and outside off. Hayley Matthews guides it to third man for a single.
On a length, on middle and leg. Taylor tries to clip it but misses and the ball goes off her pads towards the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
On a length and outside off. It shapes away and Taylor gets beaten on the outside edge as she tries to push it.
Goes fuller and on off. Hayley Matthews drives it to mid off for a single.
On a length, on off. Hayley Matthews defends it from his crease.