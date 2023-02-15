IND vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: After registering a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening match, Team India is all set to take on West Indies in their next Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Chasing 150, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost some wickets at an early stage but Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh smashed 53* and 31* runs respectively, to take Team India across the line with one over to spare. On the other hand, West Indies have faced a seven-wicket defeat against England in their opening match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies, straight from Newlands in Cape Town

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle February 15 2023 17:31 (IST) Women's T20 WC Live: Jemimah Rodrigues on spotlight! Jemimah Rodrigues, the Player of the Match in India's tournament opener, had scored 52 not out off 38 balls to help the team beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. The top-order batter will once against be the centre of attraction when India face West Indies, eyeing a top of the table spot in Group B of T20 World Cup 2023. Jemimah Rodrigues, the Player of the Match in India's tournament opener, had scored 52 not out off 38 balls to help the team beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. The top-order batter will once against be the centre of attraction when India face West Indies, eyeing a top of the table spot in Group B of T20 World Cup 2023. Share Link

February 15 2023 17:07 (IST) Women's T20 WC Live: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup Group B match between India and West Indies, straight from Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup Group B match between India and West Indies, straight from Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Women's Premier League: All You Need To Know