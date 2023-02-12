Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India Eye Winning Start, Take On Rivals Pakistan
Live IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup: India will be going up against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Newlands, Cape Town
Womens T20 World Cup Live: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Cape Town.© Twitter
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Match Live Updates: India will be going up against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Newlands, Cape Town. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be coming to this clash after defeating Bangladesh in their warm-up match by 52 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan also defeated Bangladesh but lost against South Africa by six wickets. It will be interesting to see that which will prevail over the other. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan straight from Newlands, Cape Town
Match 4, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 12, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
IND-W
PAK-W
Newlands, Cape Town
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:09 (IST)Women's T20 WC Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Women's T20 World Cup Group B match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan from Cape Town.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.