India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Australia in the first semi-final match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday at Newlands, Cape Town. Australia beat India in the previous World Cup final at home and more recently at the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year. Women's cricket in India has grown massively since the final appearance at the ODI World Cup in 2017 and now, the team will be expected to step on the pedal in the last-four clash against Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match between India and Australia straight from Newlands, Cape Town
- 17:23 (IST)Women's T20 WC, Semi-final Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final match of the Women's T20 World Cup between India and Australia, straight from the Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the updates.
