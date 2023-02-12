BAN vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a Women's T20 World Cup Group A match at the Newlands in Cape Town. Sri Lanka defeated the hosts in an exciting opening match, thanks to captain Chamari Athapaththu's half-century and an outstanding spell of bowling from the experienced Inoka Ranaweera. Bangladesh, on the other hand, look to get their campaign underway with a win. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka look to make it two wins out of two outings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka straight from Newlands, Cape Town

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Are Capri Global Hoping To Pick From WPL Auction?