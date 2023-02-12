Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Sri Lanka
BAN vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a Women's T20 World Cup Group A match at the Newlands in Cape Town
Women's T20 World Cup Live: Sri Lanka look to make it two wins out of two.© AFP
BAN vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a Women's T20 World Cup Group A match at the Newlands in Cape Town. Sri Lanka defeated the hosts in an exciting opening match, thanks to captain Chamari Athapaththu's half-century and an outstanding spell of bowling from the experienced Inoka Ranaweera. Bangladesh, on the other hand, look to get their campaign underway with a win. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka look to make it two wins out of two outings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka straight from Newlands, Cape Town
Match 5, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 12, 2023
Play In Progress
BD-W
48/2 (5.5)
SL-W
Newlands, Cape Town
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 8.23
Batsman
Sobhana Mostary
23* (19)
Nigar Sultana
4 (2)
Bowler
Achini Kulasuriya
16/0 (1.5)
Oshadi Ranasinghe
11/1 (2)
No run.
No run.
Short of a length outside off. Sobhana Mostary looks to cut and misses.
FOUR! Full and just outside off. Sobhana Mostary lofts it wide of the mid-off fielder and hits it powerfully down the ground for four.
Fuller outside off. Nigar Sultana pushes it to covers.
Length ball just outside off. Nigar Sultana guides it nicely in the gap between the backward point and the short third as the ball runs away past the rope for four.
Nigar Sultana is the new batter.
OUT! GONE! CAUGHT! Short and outside off. Shamima Sultana looks to cut and gets an under edge through to the keeper who takes it nicely. Bangladesh Women lose their second as Shamima Sultana walks back for 20.
Full and on off. Sobhana Mostary slogs sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Tossed up on the stumps. Sobhana Mostary sweeps it to Vishmi Gunaratne at the backward square leg who makes a good diving stop to her right.
Flatter, and around off. Sobhana Mostary tucks it to square leg.
Back of a length just outside off. Shamima Sultana lofts it just over the mid on fielder and collects two to end the over.
FOUR! SMOKED! Length delivery outside off. Shamima Sultana goes to the onside and clubs it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Very full and just outside off. Sobhana Mostary squeezes it to the third man for one.
Good length delivery shaping away again. Sobhana Mostary looks to run it down and misses.
Full and shaping away outside off. Sobhana Mostary drives and gets beaten by the swing.
Full and outside off. Shamima Sultana drives it through the cover-point region for one.
Flatter and sikds just outside off. Sobhana Mostary misses out on the cut short.
Opportunity missed by Sri Lanka Women! Sobhana Mostary tucks the shortish delivery away to square leg and looks for the single. She is sent back and is struggling to get back. Vishmi Gunaratne at square leg picks up the ball and balloons the under-arm throw over the keeper and Mostary is able to get back in.
FOUR! Third one in the over. Hat-trick of boundaries. Again bowls it short and offers plenty of width and Sobhana Mostary isn't missing out. She frees her arms and cuts it hard past the point for the third boundary of the over.