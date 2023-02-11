Story ProgressBack to home
Australia Women's vs New Zealand Women's T20 Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Field vs Australia
Live AUSW vs NZW T20 World Cup: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday
Australia vs New Zealand Live, womens T20 World Cup: New Zealand opted to bowl© AFP
Australia vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup Match Live Updates:New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday. Australia will be going up against New Zealand It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other as both the teams will look to have a winning start to their campaign. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between Australia and New Zealand straight from Boland Park, Paarl
Match 3, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 11, 2023
Play In Progress
AUS-W
169/9 (19.5)
NZ-W
Boland Park, Paarl
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.52
Batsman
Megan Schutt
1 (1)
Darcie Brown
2* (1)
Bowler
Jess Kerr
26/1 (3.5)
Hayley Jensen
39/1 (4)
AUSW vs NZW, Women's T20 World Cup Live
Megan Schutt is the next batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Australia Women lose their eighth wicket.
Tahlia McGrath tries to back away but Hayley Jensen does well to follow here. McGrath pushes it toward mid off and picks up a single.
Fuller in length and outside off, Alana King lofts it down to long off and turns the strike over.
Pitched up around off, Alana King pushes it to the left of the bowler.
Back of a length around off, this is punched off the back foot toward cover for one.
FOUR! Exquisite timing! Full and around off, Tahlia McGrath bacsk away and creams it through the cover region for a boundary.
Alana King walks out to the middle now.
OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder and Maddy Green jujst about holds on. Amelia Kerr serves a full toss on middle and leg and the ball just dips on the batter a bit. Jess Jonassen looks for the slog-sweep but doesn't quite swing freely and ends up hitting it flat toward deep mid-wicket. Maddy Green there almost spills the catch but manages to hand on and Amelia Kerr picks up her third wicket of the game. Jess Jonassen is out for a duck and New Zealand Women finishing on a high here.
On a nagging length on leg stump, Jess Jonassen watchfully keeps it out.
Jess Jonassen walks out to the middle.
OUT! LBW! Ellyse Perry pre-meditates and shuffles right across the stumps. Amelia Kerr sees this and bowls it flatter on the stumps. Perry falls over as she looks to pull the ball off one knee and misses. The ball thuds into the pads and there is a loud appeal for lbw and it is given. Perry gets up and reviews. No spike on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows it is crashing into middle. Amelia Kerr gets the wicket and Perry departs after a quickfire knock.
SIX! Clean strike! Tossed up around off, Ellyse Perry goes inside out and lofts it all the way over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
Shorter and outside off, Perry fails to get it past cover-point.
Tosses it up now, full and outside off, Ellyse Perry steps out and pushes it toward cover.
Shorter one, worked away to deep square leg for another single.
Back of a length and on the body, Tahlia McGrath works it away through mid-wicket for a run.
WIDE! On a good length and just angling down leg, wide called.
Can Australia Women reach 180 from here?
Full and straight, driven down to long on for a single.