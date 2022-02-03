Captain Yash Dhull was on the top of his powers as he guided the Indian team to a fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final on Wednesday. Dhull laid the foundation of India's comprehensive win over Australia, smashing a run-a-ball 110 in the second semi-final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. During his innings against Australia, the 19-year-old hit 10 boundaries and a six, which caught the eye of the cricketing fraternity. Australia all-rounder Tom Whitney had bowled a slightly short-pitched delivery to him.

However, Dhull made some room by charging down track, before slashing one over the long on boundary for a mammoth six.

Watch: Yash Dhull Hits Australian Bowler For A Six In U-19 World Cup Semi-Final

Aiming for a place in the final, India won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in Antigua.

However, the early dismissals of openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh had put the four-time champions on the back foot.

But, Dhull and his deputy, Shaik Rasheed set the tone for a dominant performance, adding 204 runs for the third wicket.

The skipper was run out on 110 before Rasheed (94) was also caught on the next ball, missing his century by a whisker.

Dinesh Bana played a 4-ball 20-run cameo as India managed to post a total of 290 for five in 50 overs.

It was now up to the bowlers to take India to the final and they did exactly that.

Vicky Ostwal, who is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, took three for 42 while Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sindhu scalped two wickets each as Australia were bowled out for 194.

Lachlan Shaw scored a fighting 51 but it wasn't enough as Australia suffered a 96-run defeat.

India will face England in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.