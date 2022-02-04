India eye a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title when they take on England in the final of the ongoing edition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua on Saturday. India brushed aside Bangladesh in the quarter-finals last week, before thrashing Australia by 96 runs in the semis earlier this week. This will be India's fourth successive appearance in U19 World Cup finals, but they have lost two of the last three summit clashes. England, on the other hand, have played just one final previously, and lifted the title 24 years back.

Ahead of the summit clash, let's take a look at how India could line-up against England in the 2022 U19 World Cup final:

India predicted XI vs England in the 2022 U19 World Cup final:

1. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi could only manage 6 runs against Australia in the semi-final. However, India's leading run-getter in the tournament so far is expected to retain his place in the playing. Raghuvanshi has scored 278 runs in 5 games, averaging 55.6, so far. He is also fourth in the overall list of run-scorers in the ongoing tournament.

2. Harnoor Singh

Just like his opening partner, Harnoor Singh also failed to impress against Australia. The southpaw hasn't showcased the same prowess that he had shown during the lead up to the tournament. However, the summit clash against England would be the perfect occasion to finally leave his stamp on the tournament.

3. Shaik Rasheed

So far in this tournament, India have done quite a lot of chopping and changing in their top and middle-order. However, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, on multiple occasions, has demonstrated that he is the right man for the No.3 slot.

4. Yash Dhull (capt.)

The leader of the current crop, Yash Dhull place in the playing XI is a no brainer. With India in a tricky situation in the semis, Dhull led from the front, slamming a run-a-ball 110, and laid the foundation of his team's victory. He will hope to replicate his exploits, if not better it, in the final against England.

5. Raj Bawa

Raj Bawa is India's second-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament, having amassed 217 runs in four matches at an average of over 72. Bawa did not get a chance to bat in the semi-finals, and will hope to score big again, if the opportunity arrives this time.

6. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been a breath of fresh air so far for the Indian team. Apart from his exploits with the ball, Hangargekar has shown signs of being a lethal finisher with the bat. He has been pretty economical in the tournament, and has also chipped in with some crucial runs for the team.

7. Dinesh Bana (wk)

Dinesh Bana is likely to keep the wickets and retain his place in the playing XI. Bana has been pretty good with his glovework and looks like a bright future prospect. Though he hasn't batted that much so far, his four-ball 20 against Australia should be enough to justify his place.

8. Dinesh Sindhu

Dinesh Sindhu has been one of the leaders in the group, and even led the team when Yash Dhull had to sit out the game against Ireland due to COVID-19. Known for his economical bowling, Sindhu can also swing his bat if needed.

9. Kaushal Tambe

India have plenty of depth in their batting and Kaushal Tambe's presence down the order only adds to their strength. Kaushal has been excellent with the ball, despite not picking many wickets so far. He is likely to be retained in the team.

10. Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal has delivered the goods with the ball so far in the tournament. He is India's leading wicket-taker with 12, including a five-for, and will look to add to that tally in the final.

11. Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar's in-swinger, which got the better of Australia's in-form batter Teague Wyllie in the semis, was one of the best deliveries one has seen. Though, he has bagged just six wickets so far, he has bowled some unplayable deliveries in the tournament.