India take on England in the U19 World Cup final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Saturday. India will be contesting their fourth successive U19 World Cup final after they comfortably beat Australia in the semi-finals. India have reached the U19 World Cup final eight times in 14 editions, emerging triumphant on four occasions. England will be looking to foil India's bid for a record-extending fifth title but with Indian players in top form, the English team will have its task cut out.

India and England have a had a perfect run to the final, winning every single match in the tournament so far.

Here is a look at Indian players who have stood out in this edition of the U19 World Cup and will once again play a key role if India are to get their hands on the coveted trophy again:

Yash Dhull:

The Indian skipper missed a couple of matches due to Covid but is still India's third highest run-getter in the tournament so far, behind Angkrish Raghuvanshi (278) and Raj Bawa (212). Dhull scored a crucial century after walking out to bat with India in a spot of bother in the semi-final against Australia. Along with Shaik Rasheed, Dhull added 204 runs for the third wicket to put India in a strong position.

The Indian skipper has scored 212 runs in three matches in the tournament so far, averaging 106. He also has a half-century to his name and boasts a strike-rate of 89.83.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi:

India's top performer with the bat, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a revelation for the tean in the U19 World Cup so far. The right-handed batter has amassed 278 runs in five matches, scoring at an average of 55.60. The opener is fourth in the list of top run-getters in the tournament.

Raghuvanshi has also chipped in with the ball, taking two wickets in the tournament so far.

Raj Bawa:

Another batter from India who has impressed so far is Raj Bawa. The middle-order batter was in rampaging form in the match against Uganda, smashing 162 not out off just 108 balls. In total, he has scored 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike-rate of 110.71.

Vicky Ostwal:

India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has been head and shoulders above the rest of the Indian bowlers. With 12 wickets from five matches, Ostwal is seventh in the list of most wickets taken in this year's edition.

Not only has he taken wickets, but he has bowled at a miserly economy rate of 3.39.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar:

The impressive medium pacer has hurried a lot of batters in the tournament so far. While he is not among the top wicket-takers in the ongoing U19 World Cup, nonetheless, Hangargekar has made key contributions for the Indian team throughout the tournament.

He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 3.35 and also used the long handle to good effect towards the fag end of India's batting innings.