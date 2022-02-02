India will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing U-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday. This is the third time in as many editions that India and Australia will be facing each other in a knockout match. India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, while Australia had to face defeat in their final group match against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the second semi-final later on Wednesday, let's take a look at how India and Australia have fared up against each other in U-19 knockout matches:

1. India vs Australia, 2000 U-19 World Semi-Final, Colombo

Led by their flamboyant captain Mohammad Kaif, India took on an Australia team, featuring the likes of Shane Watson, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Johnson in the semi-final of the 1999/2000 U-19 World Cup.

Opener Ravneet Ricky scored a century while Anup Dube took three wickets as India (284/6) defeated Australia (114) by a comprehensive margin of 170 runs.

2. India vs Australia, 2012 U-19 World Cup Final, Townsville

After beating New Zealand and South Africa in the semis respectively, India and Australia met in final of the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Townsville.

After restricting Australia for a total of 225/8, India, on the back of captain Unmukt Chand's century, won the match 6 wickets and went on to lift their third U-19 World Cup title.

3. India vs Australia, 2018 U-19 World Cup Final, Mount Maunganui

India won a record fourth U-19 World Cup title after beating Australia in the final of the tournament in 2018 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After electing to bat first, Australia were rolled over for 216 by the Prithvi Shaw-led Team India.

In reply, India chased down the target with 8 wickets to spare, thanks largely to Manjot Kalra's unbeaten knock of 101.

4. India vs Australia, 2020 U-19 World Cup Quarter-Final 1, Potchefstroom

Led by Priyam Garg, India took on Australia in the first quarter-final in Potchefstroom, aiming to book a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

After being put in to bat first, India went on to stitch a decent total of 233 for nine, on the back of half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar.

Promoted

In reply, Australia were bundled out for 159 as India won the match by 74 runs.

Notably, India's hopes of winning a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title were ended after they were stunned by Bangladesh in the final that edition.