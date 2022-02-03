Noted former cricketers Michael Vaughan, Aakash Chopra, Madan Lal took to Twitter to laud India's young cricketers after they defeated Australia by 96 runs to advance to their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final. The Yash Dhull-led Indian side registered a dominating win over three-time winners Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will now face England in the final on Saturday eyeing a record-extending fifth ICC U19 World Cup title. India, undefeated in the tournament so far, posted a challenging 290 for 5 riding on the back of a sparkling hundred by captain Dhull and a well-constructed 94-run innings by No.3 Shaik Rasheed. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra congratulated the young Indian side and also highlighted the fact “unlike” last few editions, this India U19 team does not have players with first-class experience. Ranji Trophy was not held last year due to Covid-19 situation in India.

“What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow And this time…unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let's get the home #U19CWC #INDvAUS,” tweeted Chopra.

"What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow And this time…unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let's get the home #U19CWC #INDvAUS," tweeted Chopra.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was all praise for captain Yash Dhull, who became only the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to register a ton in the U19 World Cup. Dhull scored a run-a-ball 110 and was one of the main reasons behind India's superlative efforts with the bat.

“India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional,” Vaughan tweeted.

"India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional," Vaughan tweeted.

A member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team Madan Lal too congratulated the India U19 side for their performance.

“Congratulations #IndiaUnder19 team on reaching the Under-19 World Cup Final. Well played #yashdhull #ShaikRasheed @BCCI,” Lal tweeted.

India's bowlers backed up the efforts of the batters by not allowing Australia to get away at any stage of the chase.

Vicky Ostwal, who is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, took three for 42 while Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sindhu scalped two wickets each as Australia were bowled out for 194.