The Yash Dhull-led Indian team won the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup by beating England by 4 wickets in the final in Antigua on Sunday. This is a record-extending fifth triumph for India in the U19 World Cup. England's attempt to win their second title, since winning the tournament way back in 1998 ended in disappointment as the unbeaten Indian juggernaut steamrolled their opposition. India were tremendous with the ball, reducing England to 61/6, before rearguard from James Rew (95) took the team to 189 all out. India were made to work hard for their runs and eventually it was unbeaten knock of 50 from Nishant Sindhu and another half-century from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (50) that took the team home. Raj Angad Bawa was adjudged player of the match for his devastating spell of 5/31 and mature knock of 35 that set up the victory.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and other office bearers of the Indian cricket board posted congratulatory tweets after Dhull and his team's win.

"Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci," Ganguly wrote.

Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on twitter.

"What an amazing performance by India U-19 team @bcci to win the #Under19WorldCup2022 . The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and displayed amazing teamwork and prospects. Well played Rajangad Bawa,Ravi Kumar,Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal wrote.

The victory is a special one as the Indian team beat all odds to triumph in the Caribbean. The team was struck with Covid-19 early in the tournament which saw captain Dhull and vice-captain Rasheed, along with a few other players miss couple of matches after testing positive.