ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

When And Where To Watch, India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 02 February 2018 13:53 IST

India's Shubman Gill (L) celebrates with teammate Shivam Mavi © AFP

India under-19 team take on Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday. They come into this match after thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs. Shubman Gill was the standout performer for the India under-19 after hitting a brilliant century (102*), a first for India in this edition of the World Cup. Gill's unbeaten knock helped India post a competitive total of 272/9. Openers Shaw and Manjot Kalra made key contributions scoring 41 and 47 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa impressed with figures of 4/67. In response, Pakistan failed to put up a fight as pacer Porel ran through their top order with a fiery spell. Porel was too hot to handle for the opposition batsmen, ending with figures of 4/17. Rohail Nazir top scored for Pakistan with 18 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for just 69 runs.

How to watch India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final. Read all about live coverage and match action from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on February 3.

When will the under-19 world cup final between India and Australia be played?

The under-19 world cup final between India and Australia will be played on February 3.

Where will the under-19 world cup final between India and Australia be played?

The under-19 world cup final between India and Australia will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

How do I watch under-19 world cup final between India and Australia live?

The under-19 world cup final between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the under-19 world cup final between India and Australia start?

The live broadcast of the under-19 world cup final between India and Australia will start at 06:30 AM IST.

Where can you follow the under-19 world cup final between India and Australia online?

The under-19 world cup final between India and Australia can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • India beat Australia by 100 runs in WC opener
  • India beat Pakistan in the semi-finals by 203 runs
  • India will take on Australia in the final on Saturday
