ICC U-19 World Cup: Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel Power India Past Pakistan In Semi-Final

India waltzed into the ICC U-19 World Cup final today after registering a convincing win over Pakistan by 203 runs. Shubman Gill and Ishan Porel were the star performers for Prithvi Shaw's side as the much-anticipated contest was reduced to a one-sided affair. Gill's unbeaten 102-run knock helped India post a competitive total of 272/9. The stylish right-hander's 94-ball stay at the crease included seven boundaries. Openers Shaw and Manjot Kalra made key contributions scoring 41 and 47 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa impressed with figures of 4/67.

India reach the #U19CWC Final! ????



A thrashing of Pakistan by 203 runs sets up a final clash with Australia in Tauranga for the title! ??#PAKvIND scorecard ?? https://t.co/yEBWKt8rB1 pic.twitter.com/0whh3EKZQc — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2018

In response, Pakistan failed to put up a fight as pacer Porel ran through their top order with a fiery spell. Porel was too hot to handle for the opposition batsmen, ending with figures of 4/17. Rohail Nazir top scored for Pakistan with 18 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for just 69 runs.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag described the win as 'brutal'.

That was brutal. What a win for our boys, thoroughly out playing Pakistan. Best wishes for the finals #INDvsPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ij4HWfAJnk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 30, 2018