 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

ICC U-19 World Cup: Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel Power India Past Pakistan In Semi-Final

Updated: 30 January 2018 13:21 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup: India will face Australia in the final on Saturday.

ICC U-19 World Cup: Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel Power India Past Pakistan In Semi-Final
India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final. © ICC

India waltzed into the ICC U-19 World Cup final today after registering a convincing win over Pakistan by 203 runs. Shubman Gill and Ishan Porel were the star performers for Prithvi Shaw's side as the much-anticipated contest was reduced to a one-sided affair. Gill's unbeaten 102-run knock helped India post a competitive total of 272/9. The stylish right-hander's 94-ball stay at the crease included seven boundaries. Openers Shaw and Manjot Kalra made key contributions scoring 41 and 47 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa impressed with figures of 4/67.

In response, Pakistan failed to put up a fight as pacer Porel ran through their top order with a fiery spell. Porel was too hot to handle for the opposition batsmen, ending with figures of 4/17. Rohail Nazir top scored for Pakistan with 18 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for just 69 runs.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag described the win as 'brutal'.

India will face Australia in the Saturday final, while Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a third-place play-off.

Topics : India U19 Pakistan U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup Shubman Gill Ishan Porel Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gill scored an unbeaten hundred
  • Porel picked up 4 wickets for India
  • India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final
Related Articles
'There Was A Magic Spell On The Team': Says Pakistan U-19 Manager Nadeem Khan After India Loss
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team Hail Victorious Under-19 World Cup Winners
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team Hail Victorious Under-19 World Cup Winners
ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions
ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions
Under-19 World Cup: From Sachin To Sehwag, Wishes Pour In For Victorious India Colts
Under-19 World Cup: From Sachin To Sehwag, Wishes Pour In For Victorious India Colts
India Thrash Australia To Claim Record 4th Under-19 World Cup Title, Manjot Kalra Smashes Unbeaten Ton
India Thrash Australia To Claim Record 4th Under-19 World Cup Title, Manjot Kalra Smashes Unbeaten Ton
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.