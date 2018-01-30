ICC U-19 World Cup: Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel Power India Past Pakistan In Semi-Final

India waltzed into the ICC U-19 World Cup final today after registering a convincing win over Pakistan by 203 runs. Shubman Gill and Ishan Porel were the star performers for Prithvi Shaw's side as the much-anticipated contest was reduced to a one-sided affair. Gill's unbeaten 102-run knock helped India post a competitive total of 272/9. The stylish right-hander's 94-ball stay at the crease included seven boundaries. Openers Shaw and Manjot Kalra made key contributions scoring 41 and 47 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa impressed with figures of 4/67.
India reach the #U19CWC Final! ????— ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2018
A thrashing of Pakistan by 203 runs sets up a final clash with Australia in Tauranga for the title! ??#PAKvIND scorecard ?? https://t.co/yEBWKt8rB1 pic.twitter.com/0whh3EKZQc
In response, Pakistan failed to put up a fight as pacer Porel ran through their top order with a fiery spell. Porel was too hot to handle for the opposition batsmen, ending with figures of 4/17. Rohail Nazir top scored for Pakistan with 18 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for just 69 runs.
?? #U19WorldCup: India crush Pak by 203 runs, face Australia in final#ICCU19WorldCup #U19WorldCup #U19CWC #INDvPAK https://t.co/gxv7xJhgyt pic.twitter.com/rcaTmYsWu6— NDTV (@ndtv) January 30, 2018
Former India opener Virender Sehwag described the win as 'brutal'.
That was brutal. What a win for our boys, thoroughly out playing Pakistan. Best wishes for the finals #INDvsPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ij4HWfAJnk— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 30, 2018
India will face Australia in the Saturday final, while Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a third-place play-off.