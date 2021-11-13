Australia and New Zealand are set to face off in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. As the world eagerly waits for the trans-Tasman rivals to meet in the title clash, excitement is building up among cricket fans on social media. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer didn't want to be left out of the chatter on Twitter and shared a hilarious meme of his own on Saturday, featuring Team India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

In the meme, Kohli and Williamson are seen chatting with each other. The first of the two pictures in the meme shows Kohli wishing Williamson luck ahead of the final.

Williamson responds by asking Kohli for tips on the toss. In the meme's second picture, Kohli is seen looking away as Williamson laughs behind him.

The meme refers to Kohli's poor luck with the toss. India lost tosses in all their three opening matches of the tournament - against Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

India went on to lose to Pakistan and New Zealand after being put into bat first. The Kohli-led side bounced back with wins over Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but those victories failed to prevent India from crashing out of the competition in the Super 12 stage.

New Zealand, who had begun their campaign with defeat at the hands of Pakistan, defeated India next before wins over Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan.

Williamson's side then defeated England in a thriller in the semis to reach the final.

Australia, similarly, won four of their five matches in the Super 12 stage before beating Pakistan in the last four to book their berth in Sunday's final.