Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy expressed his gratitude and happiness at being named in the 15-member Team India squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Chakaravarthy is currently with the KKR squad in Abu Dhabi for the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021, set to start from September 19. "I feel privileged and honoured to represent India for the World Cup and I hope to really make it count," Varun Chakaravarthy was quoted as saying by the KKR official website.

KKR also posted the interview with the spinner on Instagram TV with a caption that said, "From tennis-ball cricket to #WT20 squad @chakaravarthyvarun's rise has been one to reckon with."

An ecstatic Varun Chakaravarthy kept himself grounded as he spoke about focusing on the upcoming challenges.

"The bigger duty is in front of us. So, keeping that in mind, I am not celebrating too much now itself," he said.

The spinner explained how having the IPL in the UAE will help players understand the conditions better ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the UAE and Oman.

"It will really help the players who are playing here in UAE (for IPL) because you can definitely consider it as a good preparation. Getting to know how the climate is in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and how the dew comes in, how the pitches can play - all this knowledge is certainly going to help us in the World Cup," he said.

The spinner thanked the likes of Abhishek Nayar and Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team for having faith in him and picking him despite injuries.

"I would like to thank Abhishek Nayar for having faith in me and picking me up for KKR. Dinesh Karthik has a big role too for whatever I am today. After 2019 IPL, I was carrying an injury and I couldn't play any domestic cricket. But KKR still had faith in me and picked me," he added.

KKR will resume their IPL 2021 campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.