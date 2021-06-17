Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday inspired a meme fest on Twitter by sharing a snap from the popular action thriller The Family Man. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit posted two photographs on its official Twitter handle. The first picture featured The Family Man characters, Srikant Tiwari and Chellam sir, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee and Uday Mahesh, respectively. In the second snap, KKR cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dinesh Karthik could be seen celebrating a wicket. "Srikanth calls Chellam Sir, Varun calls DK Anna, Who is on your speed dial?" KKR captioned the post.

The post soon became the talk of the town as fans started coming up with their own interpretations of the duo.

"Perez calling Ronaldo," wrote a user.

Perez calling Ronaldo.. — Sneha Singh (@Imsnehasingh) June 16, 2021

"Kuldeep calling Mahi Bhai," wrote a fan.

Kuldeep Mahi Bhai — Avik Samanta (@mr_viks_) June 16, 2021

"Dhoni for Kuldeep & Chahal now since Dhoni is out Kuldeep is struggling for his place," wrote another user.

dhoni for Kuldeep & chahal now since Dhoni is out Kuldeep is struggling for his place — sumit (@sumin08539282) June 16, 2021

Responding to the post, a user wrote, "But Varun destroyed the momentum of IPL 2021."

But varun destroyed the momentum of @ipl 2021. — Danish Ashrafi (@danishashrafi21) June 16, 2021

"Yuzvendra Chahal calling Virat Kohli," wrote another fan.

Yuzvendra Chahal calling Virat Kohli... — Sneha Singh (@Imsnehasingh) June 16, 2021

Both Karthik and Chakravarthy had a mediocre run in the first leg of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Chakravarthy picked seven wickets for KKR in as many games at an economy rate of 7.34. Karthik, on the other hand, scored 123 runs in as many games at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 138.20.

Promoted

Kolkata were placed at the seventh spot in the IPL table with just four points when IPL was halted on Many 4 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). KKR played seven games in the first phase of the league. They managed to win just two of those.

Kolkata would look for a change in fortunes when the second leg of the tournament kicks off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year.