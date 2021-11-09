With Team India crashing out of the ongoing T20 World Cup, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has a few suggestions to fix the team's batting and fielding issues. India finished third in Group 2 after beating Namibia in their final Super 12 encounter and saw their semifinal hopes destroyed when New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday. Speaking on Sports Tak, Gavaskar feels India's batting approach in the powerplay overs needs to change. "Making too many changes in a team isn't right, because it's not like India lost all its matches. In two matches, the batters could not deliver what was expected of them and that is the reason that India is in such a state right now. The approach needs to change," he said.

"The fact that in the first 6 overs, there are only 2 fielders outside the 30-yard-circle, India haven't taken advantage of it for the last few ICC tournaments. Which is why, whenever India are up against a strong team, one that has good bowlers... India cannot score. So that needs to change", he further added.

Gavaskar also stated that the team has only "3-4 outstanding fielders". He compared India to New Zealand and feels that they needed "players who are phenomenal in fielding".

"The second and the most importantly, they should have players who are phenomenal in fielding. The way New Zealand fielded, saved runs, took catches... it stood out. Even if the attack is ordinary, the pitch is placid, good fielding can make a lot of difference. If you look at the Indian team, except 3-4 outstanding fielders, you can't depend on the rest to save runs or dive at the boundary", he said.