Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals on Tuesday after defeating Namibia by 45 runs. The Babar Azam-led side have been in dominant form in the tournament, registering four wins from four matches including victories against India and New Zealand. One of the strengths of this Pakistan outfit is their batting order which has impressed cricket fans and pundits around the world. Against Namibia, the team posted 189 for two in 20 overs which also included 24 runs from the final over. Ahead of the 20th over, Pakistan were 165 for two with opener Mohammad Rizwan still unbeaten after registering a half-century. Facing JJ Smit, Rizwan smashed five boundaries which included four fours and a maximum.

On the first delivery, the 29-year-old smashed the ball past mid-off for a four. He followed it with a six over deep backward square on the next delivery, facing a full toss. The next three balls also went to the boundary for three fours and then on the final delivery, he took two runs, helping Pakistan set a strong 190-run target.

The opener ended his innings with an unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 50 deliveries which also consisted of eight fours and four maximums.

Here is the video of his explosive batting in the 20th over of Pakistan's innings:

Chasing a target of 190 runs, Namibia could only reach 144 for five in 20 overs. Imad Wasim was in good bowling form for Pakistan, taking a wicket in three overs and conceding just 13 runs.

Pakistan are currently on top of Group 2 with eight points from four fixtures. Having already qualified for the semifinals, they will take on Scotland in their last Super 12 fixture on Sunday.